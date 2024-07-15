web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

PML-N ‘divided’ over decision to ban PTI

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is reportedly divided over the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to an inside story of the party’s meeting revealed by sources, the PML-N leadership has differing opinions on the matter, with some leaders expressing reservations over the government’s political strategy.

The party’s meeting, which was scheduled to discuss the ban on PTI, was postponed due to internal disagreements.

A senior party leader told sources that they were not invited to the meeting because they would have expressed opposing views, which could have led to disagreements.

Another leader said that they are against ban on any political party being banned, but will stand with the party’s decision.

Also read: PTI to be banned, decides fed govt

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has decided to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Federal Information Minister Ata Tarar said in apresser that Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He said there is credible evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.