PML-N ‘divided’ over decision to ban PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is reportedly divided over the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to an inside story of the party’s meeting revealed by sources, the PML-N leadership has differing opinions on the matter, with some leaders expressing reservations over the government’s political strategy.

The party’s meeting, which was scheduled to discuss the ban on PTI, was postponed due to internal disagreements.

A senior party leader told sources that they were not invited to the meeting because they would have expressed opposing views, which could have led to disagreements.

Another leader said that they are against ban on any political party being banned, but will stand with the party’s decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has decided to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Federal Information Minister Ata Tarar said in apresser that Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He said there is credible evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.