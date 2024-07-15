PML-N session on SC decision over reserved seats postponed

LAHORE: A session of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats has been postponed, ARY News reported on Monday.

PML-N session of the party’s leaders scheduled for today, has been deferred while party president Nawaz Sharif has held prolonged consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz over the matter, sources said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also attended consultations. Sources said that all aspects of the apex court’s judgment over reserved seats were thoroughly discussed in the meeting.

The party leaders’ today’s consultative session has been postponed owing to Muharram.

Party sources said that Nawaz Sharif has individually consulted with party leaders, held meetings with some of them and telephonic contact with others to dicuss various options over the matter.

PML-N leaders express reservations over the decision and demanded the parliament to respond over it.

Party sources said that a consultative meeting of PML-N will soon be summoned in Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif will brief the People’s Party and other allies of his government about the future strategy, sources added.

In a major legal victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court of Pakistan overturned the denial of reserved seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council.

The Supreme Court on Friday announced its split verdict with 8-5 division over a petition with regard to allocation of special seats filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).