Policeman guarding anti-polio team injured in Bannu shooting

BANNU: A policeman, guarding the anti-polio drive team, sustained bullet wounds during a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’s Bannu, ARY News reported.

According to details, the policeman was deployed to ensure the security of the anti-polio team during the drive against the crippling disease within the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station.

The injured personnel has been identified as Hayat Ullah.

Authorities have stated that the incident appears to be motivated by personal enmity.

Earlier, section 144 was imposed in Bannu for seven days.

As per details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Hameed announced the imposition of Section 144 across the district for seven days, effective immediately.

The restrictions include a ban on carrying weapons, double riding on motorcycles, and the use of tinted vehicle windows.

The Bannu DC clarified that these measures had been implemented in connection with the anti-polio campaign starting December 16 (today).

He further warned that strict action will be taken against those violating the restrictions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to launch an anti-polio campaign tomorrow (December 16) amid challenges of vaccination refusal, missed targets, fake finger marking, and lack of support by the district administrations and district health officers.