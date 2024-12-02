PPL makes major discovery of gas, condensate in Sindh

Karachi: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has achieved another important milestone with the discovery of gas and condensate at Pateji-X1 well, in the Shah Bandar Block, located in the Sujawal district of Sindh, ARY News reported.

This PPL discovery marks the fourth consecutive hydrocarbon find in the block, where PPL holds a 63 percent (pc) working interest (WI). Its joint venture partners include Mari Petroleum Company Limited (32 pc WI), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited, and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (2.5 pc WI).

After the initial discovery in the Upper Sand (D-Sand) layer, further exploration confirmed a promising hydrocarbon zone. Testing based on drilling results showed a flow rate of 12.4 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas and 196 barrels per day (bbl/d) of condensate from the C-Sand layer at a wellhead pressure of 2,551 pounds per square inch (PSI).

Pateji-X1 was started on October 11, 2024, after detailed geological and geophysical studies, with drilling reaching a depth of 2,475 meters to evaluate the Lower Goru Formation’s potential.

This ongoing discovery highlights PPL’s technical expertise and its commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s energy security. The new reserves are expected to increase the country’s supply of hydrocarbons, reduce dependence on expensive energy imports, and save valuable foreign exchange.

Back in September of this year, the OGDCL announced a new gas discovery in Sindh’s Khairpur district.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced a significant gas discovery in the Sawan South Block as the Akhiro-1 exploratory well.

The OGDCL revealed that the Sawan South Joint Venture, consisting of OGDCL, United Energy Pakistan Limited, Government Holding Private Limited and Sindh Energy Holding Limited, has made this successful gas discovery at the Akhiro-1 well.

The exploratory well, Akhiro-1, was drilled to a total depth of 12,442 feet. Upon testing, the well demonstrated promising results, producing approximately 10 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas. The wellhead flowing pressure registered at 4,000 pounds per square inch, confirming the well’s capacity for substantial gas output.