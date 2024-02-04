PPP moves ECP over non-registration of FIR against ‘attack’ on election office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against non-registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over an ‘attack’ on the party’s election office in NA-127 Lahore, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), In-charge PPP’s election cell Taj Haider maintained that 20 hours have passed since the attack on the party’s office in NA-127 but Punjab police is not registering the case.

“No case has been registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate and supporters who attacked the PPP’s election office,” Taj Haider maintained in the letter.

The PPP leader accused PML-N candidate from NA-127 Atta Tarar and his workers of attacking the office. Taj Haider said that armed men entered the election office and abducted three PPP workers. He maintained that session of PPP’s polling agents was affected due to the ‘PML-N’s’ attack.

The PPP leader said that it is responsibility of police to register a case and investigate against any criminal activity.

Earlier in the day, the ECP summoned PML-N’s Atta Tarar and PPP’s Mian Misbahur Rehman over alleged violation of Code of Conduct (CoC) in NA-127, ARY News reported.

As per reports, the notices were issued on directives of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab. PML-N’s candidate from NA-127 (Lahore) Atta Tarar and PPP’s aspirant from PP-160 Mian Misbahur Rehman have been asked to appear in person.

Both the parties had alleged each other for ‘buying’ votes. The ECP had also taken notice of an alleged attack at the PPP’s election office.