PPP reacts to Punjab govt’s ‘relief’ for electricity consumers

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab reacted to the Punjab government’s decision to reduce the electricity tariff in the province, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there is a need for long-term relief measures for the people.

“When we (PPP’s Sindh government) think of relief, we also think of many options. What will happen after two months of relief to the people of Punjab?” he asked

Barrister Murtaza Wahab also criticised the Punjab government’s approach, saying that rulers should make long-term decisions, not ‘short-term’.

He said that high electricity is a national issue, saying that provincial cards should not played on it. He said that the Sindh government is generating 5,000 megawatts of electricity and supplying it to the national grid.

On Friday, former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has announced a major relief for electricity consumers in Punjab, with focus on providing relief to low-income households

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N supremo stated that consumers using up to 500 units of electricity will receive a relief of Rs 14 per unit.

Sharif praised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in providing relief to the people and announced that she will be launching a solar panel scheme to provide further relief.

He added that the Punjab government has allocated Rs 700 billion for the solar panel scheme, which will help further reduce electricity bills in the future.

The relief package includes a relief of Rs 14 per unit for consumers using up to 500 units, which will cost the Punjab government Rs 45 billion.