PPP ‘tasks’ party leaders to expose govt’s flawed policies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has instructed its central and provincial leaders to openly criticize the government’s policies in Punjab and at federal level, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to party sources, the PPP leadership has provided guidelines to its leaders to expose the government’s flawed policies.

Sources revealed that the party has emphasized that silence on the government’s wrong policies would be tantamount to supporting them. PPP leaders had previously expressed their reservations about the government’s policies to the party leadership. The party has now decided to take a more aggressive stance against the government’s decisions.

PPP has made it clear that it will not tolerate the government’s wrong policies and will continue to speak out against them, sources revealed.

Earlier, PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel expressed concern over the internet speed in Pakistan and questioned the authorities about the type of firewall being used that is hindering internet access.

Also read: PPP to oppose Tax Amendment Bill, says Mirza Ikhtiar Baig

Addressing the National Assembly, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the internet outage has severely impacted the daily lives of citizens, especially businesses and children’s education.

He urged the authorities to resolve the issue promptly.

The PPP MNA asked the concerned authorities to take every possible measure to normalise the situation at the earliest

“When will the internet start operating at full speed? Whether it’s X, Y, or Z, tell me when the problem will be resolved,” Abdul Qadir Patel asked.

On the other side, PPP’s Shazia Marri also criticized the federal government over the constitution of Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority.

Marri in a statement said that the PML-N’s federal government used to take decisions without taking the PPP into confidence. “The Sindh government and the PPP both were kept in dark over the decision of the authority’s constitution”.