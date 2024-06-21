PPP to attend tomorrow’s budget session in NA

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Friday decided to end the boycott and participate in tomorrow’s budget meeting at the National Assembly (NA), ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the PPP and federal government meetings yielded a positive result after which the PPP decided to be part of the debate on the federal budget in NA tomorrow.

The instruction has been issued by the party’s top leadership to the MNAs regarding the budget meeting while ensuring their participation in the budget meeting tomorrow.

Earlier to this, PPP excused unconditional support to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government on Budget 2024-25.

According to sources, the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), did not yield any positive results as the PPP did not assure the Prime Minister of their cooperation on the budget.

Sources said that the party has stuck to its previous stance on its demands.

The government had requested the PPP’s support in passing the budget 2024-25, but the PPP has demanded implementation of the written agreement on their demands before offering any support.

Sources said that the government has not provided a deadline for accepting PPP’s demands.