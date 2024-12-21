Priyanka Chopra had ‘quit films’ after ‘botched nose job’

Do you know? Miss World turned Bollywood A-lister and now a global icon, Priyanka Chopra had decided to quit films, after her botched nose job, and even moved back to her home town of Bareilly even before her first movie release.

Priyanka Chopra’s failed nose job, after she became Miss World at the age of 17, has been an open secret in Bollywood at this point. However, what many might not know is that the A-list actor had decided to move back to her home town after the incident and even returned the payments to producers, revealed her debut director.

In an interview with Indian YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, filmmaker Anil Sharma, of ‘Gadar’ films, who was the first to direct Chopra in her Bollywood debut ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, co-starring Sunny Deol, disclosed that he was quite upset with the actor after he got to know about her nose job.

“When I found out that she had gotten nose surgery to look like Julia Roberts, I even scolded her. But then she explained to me that it was due to a health issue and not to alter her features, so I felt bad for her as it wasn’t her fault,” he told the host.

Sharma also mentioned that Chopra lost out on several projects due to the accident and even met him to return the advance payment, but he advised her to stay back. “At that time, I had already given her a token of INR5 lacs. She came with the cheque and said, ‘I have been fired and now I am moving back to Bareilly’ and shared that she was waiting to give my money before leaving,” recalled the filmmaker. “I said, ‘You keep the money’ and I scolded her a bit. She then told me what actually happened with her nose.”

The filmmaker shared that her father had already returned to Bareilly and had joined back his army duty while her mother was ready to resume her medical practice in the city. “They thought it would take some time for Priyanka’s nose to heal, so they would come back after a year or so, as they were paying so much rent here [in Mumbai]. Also, they were common people, not some Ambanis, but I asked them to stop and then completed the film with her,” Sharma explained.

Notably, Chopra first appeared on screen in a Tamil film ‘Thamizhan’, opposite Thalapathy Vijay, before making her Bollywood debut in ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ (2003), with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. Her breakthrough performance came in ‘Andaaz’, released in the same year.