Protesters stage sit-in against killings in Sanghar village

SANGHAR: A protest sit-in continued for the second day against triple murder in a village of Sanghar district on Monday, ARY News reported.

Protesters staged sit-in at Mirpur Khas Chowk of Sanghar against triple murder in Jani Junejo village of Sanghar. The protesters burnt tyres and closed roads and exit and entry points of the city.

DSP of the area visited to the protesters, but they refused to talk with him.

Local lawyers also protested against killings in Jani Junejo village, boycotted court proceedings and reached to the site of the sit-in to express their solidarity.

According to earlier reports three men were gunned down and 21 others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups in Sanghar village on Sunday.