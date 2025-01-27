web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Monday, January 27, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Protesters stage sit-in against killings in Sanghar village

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SANGHAR: A protest sit-in continued for the second day against triple murder in a village of Sanghar district on Monday, ARY News reported.

Protesters staged sit-in at Mirpur Khas Chowk of Sanghar against triple murder in Jani Junejo village of Sanghar. The protesters burnt tyres and closed roads and exit and entry points of the city.

DSP of the area visited to the protesters, but they refused to talk with him.

Local lawyers also protested against killings in Jani Junejo village, boycotted court proceedings and reached to the site of the sit-in to express their solidarity.

According to earlier reports three men were gunned down and 21 others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups in Sanghar village on Sunday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.