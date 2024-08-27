PSX: Bearish trend continues with 487-point decline

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed on a bearish note today, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropping by 486 points, settling at 78,084 points. The market experienced fluctuations throughout the day, reaching an intraday high of 78,857 points before closing lower.

Despite the overall downturn, 163 companies saw an increase in their stock prices, while 263 companies experienced declines.

The decline was influenced by movements in the Fertilizer, Auto, and Power sectors, with FFC, ENGRO, MTL, HUBC, and EFERT contributing to the drop of 281 points, according to Topline Securities. Trading activity was robust, with a total of 591 million shares traded, amounting to a vibrant Rs 17 billion. KOSM emerged as the most traded stock, with a remarkable 74 million shares exchanged.

Meanwhile, in the interbank market, the Pakistani Rupee continued its upward trend for the third consecutive trading session. The U.S. Dollar depreciated by 10 paisas, closing at Rs 278.32, down from the previous Rs 278.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Earlier, on August 26, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 230.37 points, showing a negative change of 0.29 percent, closing at 78,571.06 points against 78,801.43 points on the last working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 512,337,206 shares were traded during the day as compared to 682,409,886 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.894 billion against Rs 18.168 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 433 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 150 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 41 companies remained unchanged.