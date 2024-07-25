PTI activist Neeli Pari arrested for attacking actor Tahir Anjum

Lahore Police on Thursday arrested PTI activist Aneela Riaz Jutt alias Neeli Parri for assaulting stage artist Tahir Anjum in front of the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

The arrest comes a day after police registered a case against Aneela Riaz, also known as Neeli Pari, following a complaint by comedian Tahir Anjum, who accused her of physical assault.

The incident occurred outside Punjab Assembly where PTI was holding a ‘symbolic hunger strike’ against incarceration of party founder Imran Khan.

The PTI worker stopped the PML-N cultural wing leader’s vehicle outside the assembly and started beating him.

In the footage – available with ARY News, PTI’s Neeli Pari can be seen slapping PML-N’s Tahir Anjum, who was then rescued by party workers.

Despite intervention from police and bystanders, Aneela continued her assault on Tahir Anjum, who eventually escaped.