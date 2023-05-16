PTI arrests in Sindh under MPO, challenged in SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) will hear a petition challenging arrest of 263 PTI leaders and workers under the MPO tomorrow, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Abdul Jaleel Khan Marwat filed a petition in the high court, in which he challenged the arrest of 263 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and sought hearing of the plea today.

The court while denying immediate hearing of the petition directed the lawyer to submit the plea in the court office, which will be heard tomorrow.

The lawyer petitioned that 263 PTI leaders and activists have been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order, while the ruling People’s Party staged rallies and public meeting on May 13 despite enforcement of the section 144.

The lawyer sought the court to declare the MPO unlawful and annul it. He also pleaded for release of the detained party workers and leaders.

Petitioner has made the chief secretary, secretary interior and I.G. Sindh Police as respondents in the case.

Sindh government last Saturday announced 30-day detention of 263 persons affiliated with the PTI to maintain law and order in the province.

The provincial government notified that more than 263 PTI leaders and activists kept in house arrest under the MPO-3.

The arrested workers will be kept in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Khairpur Mirs.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, 672 people were arrested in protest rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).