Azam Swati sent on physical remand

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati has been sent on a two-day physical remand by a Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Rawalpindi Court (ATC) in a case pertaining to ‘violent’ protest by the party, ARY News reported.

According to details, ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the police plea, seeking a two-week physical remand of Azam Swati. The PTI leader’s counsel requested the court to discharge him from the case, maintaining the charges ‘baseless’.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the ATC judge sent Azam Swati on a two-day physical remand.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PTI leader was arrested by the Taxila police following his release from Attock Jail. He has been named in a case pertaining to PTI’s ‘violent’ protest.

The Taxila police arrested the PTI leader in a case registered under The Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Azam Swati was booked along with PTI founder Imran Khan, President Islamabad Aamir Masood Mughal  Khan and others in several more cases related to protest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk,

In the case registered at Tarnol police station, 350 unidentified individuals have also been named, and the case has been filed under 13 different charges, including terrorism.

Read More: PTI’s Azam Swati arrested outside Attock jail

He was earlier released from Attock Jail after ATC judge Abul Hasnat accepted his post arrest bail plea in a similar case.

It is pertinent to note here that on November 27, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Azam Swati, in a case related to ‘controversial’ tweets against state institutions.

