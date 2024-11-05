PTI’s Azam Swati arrested outside Attock jail

ATTOCK: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Azam Swati has been arrested outside Attock district jail, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Taxila police arrested the PTI leader in a case registered under terrorism and several other acts over a party protest last month.

Yesterday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) ordered the release of PTI senior leader Azam Swati in the protest case.

As per details, the anti terrorism court judge Abul Hasnat heard the case and accepted the post arrest bail plea of Swati against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 each.

Earlier this year, a special court issued arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Azam Swati in the case of a controversial tweet.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest Azam Swati and present him before his court.

Swati’s arrest warrant was issued by the judge due to his continuous disappearance from the court hearings in the case.

It is pertinent to note here that on Nov 27, last year, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Senator Azam Swati, in a case related to controversial tweets against state institutions.