PTI ban: PM Sharif ‘summons’ federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the federal cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday), to give a nod to ban PTI, ARY News reported, citing sources,

According to details, the federal cabinet meeting will focus on discussing the current political situation in the country.

One of the key issues on the agenda is the potential approval of a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Additionally, the cabinet is expected to approve proceedings under Article 6 against former president of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, PTI founder Imran Khan, and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri, sources reveal.

Read more: PTI castigates PML-N’s ‘dictatorship’ over decision to ban party

Earlier, Information Minister Atta Tarar said there are credible pieces of evidence to support a ban on the PTI and cited the party’s involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 incident, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cipher episode, and the resolution passed in the United States.

Addressing a presser, Atta Tarar said that Article 17 of the constitution empowers the federal government to ban a political party.

He stated that a reference under Article 6 will also be filed against former President Arif Alvi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri for violating the constitution when the assemblies were dissolved following the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister.