PTI-Centre talks: NA speaker summons third meeting on Jan 15

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ease the ongoing political tensions, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has summoned a third meeting between the government and PTI representatives on January 15, ARY News reported.

The in-camera meeting, scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm at Parliament House, will see PTI negotiators presenting its written demands, including a judicial probe into the May 9 and November 26 incidents and the release of political prisoners.

The meeting will be chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and it is expected to be crucial in addressing the ongoing political polarization in Pakistan.

More to follow…