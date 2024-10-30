PTI senior leadership ‘concerned’ over Aleema Khan’s involvement in party affairs

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership is reportedly not happy with the interference of Aleema Khan in the party affairs, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting sources.

According to sources, senior PTI leaders raised concerns with the party founder regarding Aleema Khan’s involvement in party matters.

PTI leaders claim Aleema Khan often criticizes party leadership in her media talks without knowing the background context of the issue. Additionally, they allege that during jail visits, she has misled the party founder.

Sources also indicate that a PTI leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed concerns to the founder about certain contacts Aleema Khan has made.

In response, PTI founder Imran Khan reportedly advised leaders to ignore the statements of his sister Aleema Khan.

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan maintains that her primary focus is her brother’s release and has no interest in PTI’s political matters.

Earlier, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, were granted post-arrest bail in D-Chowk protest case.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted hearing of the case and after listening to the arguments from both sides, he approved post-arrest bail plea of Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each.

On October 6, the Islamabad police arrested several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including party founder Imran Khan’s sisters attempting to reach D-Chowk for a planned protest.