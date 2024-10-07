PTI decides not to ‘participate’ in APC on Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to participate in the parties conference (APC) on Palestine, ARY News reported citing sources.

The federal government earlier decided to observe October 7 as Palestine Solidarity Day and hold all parties conference (APC), reaffirming the country’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

According to sources, the decision was taken after the majority of PTI leaders suggested not to attend the government-called APC amid the current political chaos following the PTI protest in Islamabad.

It is important to mention here the federal government has decided to observe October 7 as Palestine Solidarity Day and hold all parties conference (APC), reaffirming the country’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and representatives of all political parties will attend the APC.

READ: Thousands around the world protest as Gaza war completes a year

The decision was taken in a meeting between PM Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

A committee has also been established to organise events and activities on October 7. The committee comprises Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Sherry Rehman, Saad Rafique and Nayer Bukhari.

Nationwide gatherings, seminars, and rallies being held across Pakistan to express solidarity with Palestine and condemn Israeli violence.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the ongoing violence in Gaza threatens regional stability. “We must unite against imperialist and Zionist agendas,” he added

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also hailed President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for attending the all-parties conference, demonstrating their commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The meeting also praised Jamaat-e-Islami’s stance in solidarity with the innocent Palestinians in Gaza and Palestine.