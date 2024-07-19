PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s acquittal in Iddat case challenged

ISLAMABAD: Khawar Farid Maneka on Friday challenged the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Iddat case, ARY News reported.

The ex-husband of Bushra Bibi filed an appeal against in IHC on Friday.

In his appeal, Khawar Farid Maneka has requested the court to annul the acquittal decision.

Khawar Farid Maneka named the federal government, Imran Khan, and Bushra Bibi as respondents in his appeal.

On July 13, the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad overturned the conviction of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

Additional district and sessions court Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka pronounced the reserved verdict and declared the trial court verdict null and void.

Judge Afzal Majoka ordered the release of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi if they are not wanted in any other case and also dismissed the medical board’s plea.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.