PTI founder challenges physical remand in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has challenged the physical remand granted by an anti-terrorism court in 12 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition filed in Lahore High Court argued that the lower court did not thoroughly review the record while granting physical remand, and that the police have already conducted their investigation while the petitioner was in jail.

The petition further argued that the law was not followed during the granting of physical remand, and requested the court that the physical remand be declared null and void in all 12 cases.

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on a 10-day physical remand in 12 cases pertaining to riots on May 9.

Imran Khan was produced through a video link as the prosecutor cited ‘security concerns’ for not producing him in person.

READ: PTI founder sent on physical remand in cases related to May 09

“Why can’t you produce the accused in person before the court?,” the judge, Khalid Arshad asked. The prosecutor replied that the PTI founder cannot be presented in court for security reasons.

The prosecutor said that they wanted to investigate the PTI founder regarding the footage they found of the May 9 incidents.

The prosecutor said that the PTI founder would not be taken away from the Adiala Jail and be investigated there.

On the other hand, the defence counsel opposed the physical remand plea, maintaining that the physical remand cannot be granted if an accused is presented via video link.

Usman Gul, the PTI founder’s lawyer, said that the physical remand cannot be given without the appearance of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are already on six-day physical remand in a new Toshakhana case till July 19.