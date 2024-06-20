PTI has some leaders planted by PML-N: Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi said that his party has ‘planted’ some people in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Hanif Abbasi said their ‘planted’ people even met the PTI founder in jail.

“I will not mention the names but there are some other people planted in the PTI by us (PML-N). These people even go to meet the PTI founder in jail and work for us,” the PML-N leader stated.

He; however, denied rewarding their ‘planted’ people with money. “We do not give money to our planted people but they work for us to get with hope to get important positions,” Hanif Abbasi said.

He also accused the PTI of receiving foreign funding, adding that its spokesman Rauf Hasan is also ‘confirming’ that the received funds from abroad.

He also critisised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Pashtunkwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Achakzai for holding talks with the PTI.

“There should be some principles,” Hanif Abbasi responded to PTI talks with the two parties.

The PML-N leader said that Fazlur Rehman should have stood by the statement calling the PTI founder a ‘Jewish agent’.

On the question regarding the PTI founder coming out of jail, he said, “I don’t see the PTI founder coming out of jail, now Toshakhana-II will be a surprise case for PTI,” he added.

Speaking on Pakistan’s early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Hanif Abbasi said that Mohsin Naqvi should keep one position at a time.

The PML-N leader opinioned that Mohsin Naqvi should step down as Interior Minister or Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board. He said that the team’s selection was seemed to be done on ‘favoritism’

“Except Naseem Shah, everyone looked. Yes, they can only do modeling,” Hanif Abbasi said sarcastically.