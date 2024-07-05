PTI leaders indicted in Vandalism case

web analytics
By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been indicted in a vandalism case registered at the New Town police station, ARY News reported.

As per details, the accused, including Raja Azhar, Fahim Khan, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, and others, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The PTI leaders appeared before the court of Judicial Magistrate, where the judge directed the investigation officer to present further evidence on July 22. The hearing has been adjourned until then.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad chapter president Amir Mughal was arrested ahead of the party’s power show in the federal capital.

Amir Mughal’s counsel Asim Baig took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that the PTI leader was arrested outside the DC office Islamabad.

In March, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) delivered its verdict against the 51 accused in May 9 riots cases.

Judge Natasha Naseem Supra of ATC Court heard the case and outlined the charges against each of the accused, who were identified as workers affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The judge sentenced each of the 51 defendants to five years of imprisonment under various provisions.

