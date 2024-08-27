PTI moves SC for implementation of verdict in reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) moved the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, seeking the implementation of the verdict in the reserved seats case, ARY News reported.

Aziz Bhandari Advocated, on behalf of PTI, filed the miscellaneous application to the apex court. The PTI requested the SC to terminate the petition of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for interpretation of the verdict.

In the petition, the PTI maintained that the basic structure of the party exists as per the constitution and the law. The petition argued that the PTI had conducted intra-party elections on March 3, and its details were submitted to the ECP.

The petition said that Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub were elected as chairman and general secretary, respectively and they approved the association of members with PTI.

“The ECP should complete its proceeding on certificates of party association of members,” the petition read.

Read More: ECP seeks SC‘s guidance on reserved seats ruling

Earlier on July 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approached the Supreme Court to seek clarification on a ruling regarding the allocation of reserved seats to the PTI.

According to ECP, PTI has not conducted intra-party elections, raising questions about the legitimacy of its party structure.

“PTI is not functioning as a proper organization due to the lack of intra-party elections”, sources quoted ECP as saying.

The ECP has requested the SC to clarify who holds the authority to issue party certificates and how these should be recognized.

Sources told ARY News that the commission would decide on de-notifying 77 members who had reached the assemblies on reserved seats.

Read More: Supreme Court declares PTI eligible for reserved seats

A 13-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ruled that the PTI is eligible for the allocation of reserved seats, dealing a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ruling coalition.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 majority verdict, setting aside the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) order wherein it had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Naeem Afghan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Ameenuddin Khan opposed the majority decision.