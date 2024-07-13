PTI not intends to form Govt with PPP, says Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar has said that the Supreme Court’s decision has put full stop on those who were predicting ban on the PTI, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to a media franchise, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali said that the party was not intending to form a government in coalition with the People’s Party. “This option was also available to us on February 09,” he added.

“We will act as a strong opposition party,” he said.

Barrister Gohar also said that the party didn’t take any decision so far with regard to the no-confidence motion.

“The option of talks still been open,” he added.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a major legal victory for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday overturned the denial of reserved seats to the PTI.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah announced the 8-5 split verdict on a petition filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), an ally of the PTI.

Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Irfan Saadat Khan ruled in favour of the PTI.

The top court nullified the Peshawar High Court’s order wherein it had upheld the ECP’s decision denying the reserved seats to the SIC.