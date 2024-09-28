PTI not yet allowed to hold rally in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has not yet been given permission from city authorities for the protest rally in Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow).

Commissioner Karachi has invited recommendations from the deputy commissioners and SSPs of East and South districts.

The Commissioner will take decision after the feedback from officials about allowing or not the PTI about holding a protest rally in the city.

PTI-Karachi had announced to hold a protest rally from Karachi Press Club to Mazar-e-Quaid on Sunday to force for the implementation of the Supreme Court’s order on the reserved seats.

The PTI had given an application to the Commissioner for permission of the protest rally.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, PTI’s city president Raja Azhar said that the Supreme Court’s decision had made it clear that the reserved seats belonged to the PTI.