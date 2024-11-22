No headway in talks between govt and PTI

ISLAMABAD: The negotiations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government have reached a deadlock over PTI’s November 24 protest and associated demands, ARY News reported.

According to sources cited by ARY News, the deadlock reportedly emerged on Wednesday evening after initially progressing positively. Sources indicate that disagreements arise from constant heated remarks and unacceptable demands raised during the discussions.

Despite the current stalemate, efforts to resolve the deadlock are ongoing.

Sources further revealed that failure to break the deadlock may result in strict measures against PTI leadership, including potential arrests of senior party members and confrontation with police commandos.

Earlier on Friday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi categorically stated that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in or gathering in Islamabad according to the high court’s orders.

While addressing the media in the Federal Capital, he said the Islamabad High Court, in its orders, has very clearly stated that there is no permission to hold a gathering, rally, march, or sit-in.

Mohsin Naqvi said the government is duty-bound to implement the orders of the Islamabad High Court in letter and spirit.

Read More: Mohsin Naqvi says nobody will be allowed to stage sit in Islamabad

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said no application seeking permission for the PTI protest demonstration on Sunday has so far been received. He said action will be taken against the violators of the law and Section 144.

Answering another question, he said those who violate the Islamabad High Court’s orders will be responsible for the consequences.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the government of Punjab has imposed section 144 across the province ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad on November 24.

As per the notification, section 144 will be in effect from Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25.