PTI to stage power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Aug 14

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to stage a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore on August 14, ARY News reported.

As per details, the party’s senior vice president Akmal Baari has submitted an application to the deputy commissioner, promising to fully comply with the rules and regulations during the rally.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) postponed the party’s Islamabad power show after the federal capital administration cancelled the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Islamabad Chief Commissioner suspended the no-objection certificate (NOC) issued to PTI for public gathering just a day before the scheduled meeting.

Speaking to media, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said that PTI got a green signal for the power show four months after the request for the NOC was made, but the commissioner cancelled the NOC.

He stated that the commissioner has no authority to suspend the NOC, however, the party has approached the Islamabad High Court against the suspension, and a hearing is expected on Monday since the Chief Justice is not available due to the weekend.

It is pertinent to mention here that the district administration of the federal capital had granted permission to the PTI to hold a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk.

After the NOC was issued, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the application for the issuance of NOC for a meeting. Justice Babar Sattar of the Islamabad High Court heard the petition seeking permission for the PTI’s meeting in the federal capital.