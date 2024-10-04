PTI lawyer who ‘misbehaved’ with CJP remanded

ISLAMABAD: An Ant-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday approved a four-day physical remand of Mustafin Kazmi, a lawyer belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who allegedly misbehaved with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported.

According to details, Mustafin Kazmi was arrested on Thursday in a case pertaining to a protest outside the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan before the ATC.

The police requested the ATC Judge Tahir Abbas to grant Mustafin Kazmi’s physical remand, maintaining that he is required for interrogation.

Accepting the police request, the ATC judge sent Mustafin Kazmi on a four-day remand.

It may be noted here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has also been named in the case registered at the secretariat police station following a protest by lawyers outside the apex court.

PTI MNA Latif Khosa, Senator Shibli Faraz, Niazullah Niazi, Azam Swati and Salman Akram Raja are also among those named in the case registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Earlier during the hearing of Article 63-A interpretation review plea on October 2, Mustafin Kazmi exchanged heated arguments with the CJP.

“Call the police and get this guy out,” CJP Qazi Faiz Isa directed following a verbal exchange with the lawyer.

“There are 300 lawyers outside, let’s see how the decision comes against us.” His remarks added to the charged atmosphere in the courtroom. The CJP asked Barrister Ali Zafar what was happening in the court.

“We will not tolerate humiliation,” the top judge said and added ,“They are threating us”.