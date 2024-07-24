PTI’s Neeli Pari thrashes PML-N’s Tahir Anjum in Lahore

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker, Aneela alias Neeli Pari, assaulted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cultural wing leader and comedian Tahir Anjum in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident occurred outside Punjab Assembly where PTI was holding a ‘symbolic hunger strike’ against incarceration of party founder Imran Khan.

The PTI worker stopped the PML-N cultural wing leader’s vehicle outside the assembly and started beating him.

In a mobile footage – available with ARY News, PTI’s Neeli Pari can be seen slapping PML-N’s Tahir Anjum, who was then rescued by party workers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

Pari claimed that Anjum was making videos against PTI founder Imran Khan at the behest of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Anjum stated that he was assaulted and his clothes were torn. He identified himself as an artist and a leader of the PML-N cultural wing.

Earlier this month, incarcerated former premier Imran Khan had said he was mulling the decision to go on a hunger strike if justice was denied to him.

A day ago, police and the Federal Investigation Agency raided PTI’s Central Office over the suspicion of alleged “anti-state digital campaigns” and arrested the party’s information secretary, Raoof Hasan.

To register their protest, PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Ali Muhammad Khan and several others held a three-hour “symbolic hunger strike” outside Parliament House.