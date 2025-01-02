Punjab govt decides to launch e-taxi service

LAHORE: The Punjab government decided to launch the province’s first e-taxi service to promote eco-friendly and affordable transportation, ARY News reported.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar has been tasked with completing the project at the earliest. In this regard, a seminar was held at the Transport House, where stakeholders from various government departments, electric vehicle manufacturers, transporters, and stakeholders gathered to discuss and brainstorm ideas on the e-taxi scheme.

The seminar, chaired by Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, aimed at providing an open discussion platform for participants to share their thoughts and suggestions on the e-taxi scheme. Secretary Transport and Mass Transit, Ahmed Javed Qazi, briefed the participants on the key aspects of the scheme.

The discussion covered various aspects of e-taxis, including types of electric vehicles, pricing, services, and technical issues. The participants also shared proposals for charging stations, battery standards, and spare parts supply for e-taxis and other electric vehicles.

The companies providing electric vehicles expressed keen interest in the e-taxi scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Akbar said that as per the announcement made by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the e-taxi scheme aims to provide employment opportunities to unemployed individuals.

He said that the purpose of the seminar was to address all concerns and reservations. He added that the e-taxi scheme aims to provide affordable and high-quality vehicles.

The minister emphasised that the e-taxi scheme will not only reduce unemployment but also provide affordable transportation facilities to the public. He said that Punjab is rapidly moving towards modern and eco-friendly transportation.