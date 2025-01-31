Punjab Govt sets speed limit for motorcycles

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed a Sixty Kilometer Per Hour speed limit for motorcycles across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Transport Department, the new speed limit is now in effect, and violations will result in fines or legal action.

The decision aims to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents involving motorcyclists.

It’s worth mentioning here that citizens who want to drive a car, sports utility vehicle (SUV) or ride a motorcycle need to obtain a valid license from the offices of relevant authorities to avoid facing legal action.

In this regard, citizens in Punjab and other provinces of Pakistan will need to clear theoretical and practical tests to get a driving license.

The relevant authorities charge a fixed fee for the issuance of the license which may vary by type of license or region.

The Lahore Traffic Police have released the fee of a driver’s license for the automobile and sports utility vehicle categories as the department has stepped up its efforts to crack down on those operating vehicles without a license.

To get driving license in Punjab, each qualified person must pass the exam, which consists of theoretical, practical, and medical components.In addition to issuing citations or challans to drivers who fail to carry the document, traffic officers have the right to request drivers’ licenses at any time for verification.