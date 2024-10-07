Security on high alert for Chinese nationals in Punjab

LAHORE: The security of foreign nationals including Chinese citizens has been put on high alert in Punjab following a blast incident in Karachi that killed three Chinese nationals, ARY News reported.

As per details, the security alert was issued on the directions of DIG SPU Muntazir Mehdi and ordered to follow the security advisory regarding the security of Chinese nationals.

He said that the security of Chinese nationals is of utmost importance and negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

Yesterday, a powerful suicide bomb blast in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi targeted a convoy transporting Chinese nationals late on Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding 10 others.

As per the initial investigation, the suicide bomber was waiting for the Chinese convoy near Jinnah airport to approach before executing the attack.

“The terrorist rammed the explosive-laden vehicle directly into the foreign nationals’ car that caused massive destruction and damage to several nearby cars,” say investigators.

Soon after the blast, rescue teams quickly reached the scene, managing to safely retrieve one of the foreigners’ vehicles.

Authorities are currently working to obtain the car’s number plate and engine chassis number to aid in the investigation.

Investigators are now working to gather details about the damaged vehicles.

The powerful explosion, heard miles away, occurred outside the airport. Authorities assured that all airport installations were safe and that flight operations were not affected.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad condemned the “terrorist attack,” confirming the deaths of two Chinese citizens and noting that another was injured.

The embassy expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and said it is coordinating with Pakistani authorities following the incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack, directing security agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

In a separate statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also denounced the attack, describing it as an assault not only on Pakistan but also on its “enduring friendship” with China.