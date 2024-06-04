Punjab launches ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday launched the ‘Maryam ki Dastak App’, which aims to provide various services directly to people’s doorsteps.

The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” will offer a range of services, including: Issuance of domicile, e-stamping, birth/death certificates, marriage/divorce certificates, vehicle registration/transfer and tax payments.

The residents of Punjab can avail the services from their home as the representative of the government departments will reach the house and make the necessary documentation. Following the completion of the process, the certificates will be delivered at the applicant’s doorstep.

The initiative tackles the long-standing issues of multiple visits to government offices, long queues, inconsistent information, and the Commission Agent Mafia, providing citizens with a robust doorstep service delivery system.

Through the Dastak Initiative, citizens can schedule visits from representatives via user-friendly web portals or mobile applications, streamlining the process and minimising frustrations.

The app introduces commission-based representatives, ensuring efficiency and citizen satisfaction, and a feedback and rating system, promoting accountability and continuous improvement. It also offers multiple online payment options, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is committed to providing relief to the people of Punjab, and the “Dastak” app is a step in this direction.

Maryam Nawaz announced that 70,000 jobs will be provided to youth through this platform.

She also mentioned that the Ramadan package and field hospitals have been successfully launched, and now essential medicines are being delivered to people’s doorsteps.

Additionally, cancer patients are being provided with two months’ worth of medication at their doorstep.

The chief minister added that she personally visits the ground to ensure that services are being delivered effectively.