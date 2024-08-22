Punjab most districts to receive rain in 24 hours: PDMA

web analytics
LAHORE: Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has predicted rainfall in most districts of the province during next 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Director General PDMA has said that the Indus River has been in low flood while the water level has been normal in Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej rivers.

PDMA stated that the water situation at hill torrents (Rod Kohi) in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan has been normal. “The people from the settlements in the path of flood streams, have been shifted to safer places,” the DG PDMA said.

“Tarbela dam has been 100 percent filled, while the water level has been 71 percent in Mangla dam,” describing the water situation at reservoirs PDMA stated.

The water level at Bhakra dam has been 54 pct, at Pong 53 percent and Thaen dam 26 percent.

“Basantar nullah in Narowal has been in low flood level,” PDMA spokesman added.

