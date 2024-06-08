Punjab police arrest ‘murder suspect’ in Karachi’s targeted operation

KARACHI: In a joint operation with Gulshan Iqbal Police, Punjab Police successfully arrested a fugitive suspect wanted for the murder of Nasir – a resident of Baghbanpura, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SSP East, Farrukh Raza stated that the suspect, identified as Waseem, had been evading capture for the past 15 months, hiding in the Madhu Goth area of Karachi.

SSP East, Farrukh Raza, confirmed that along with Waseem, the victim’s wife, Farah, was also arrested.

Waseem is accused of shooting the five times, resulting in his death.

Following the murder, Waseem fled to Rawalpindi with Farah, where they stayed before traveling to Karachi by coach.

The investigation revealed that Waseem had married Farah, who was related to both the victim and the suspect.

At the time of the murder, Farah was present at the scene, according to SSP East.

The operation was carried out after the Punjab Police sought assistance from the East Police.

The Gulshan Iqbal Police conducted a thorough search and successfully arrested the suspect. The arrested individuals will be handed over to the Punjab Police for further legal proceedings.