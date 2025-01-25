Punjab to impose a lifetime ban on theatre actresses over obscenity

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose a lifetime ban on theatre actresses involved in obscenity, ARY News reported.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Zahid Bukhari, held a meeting with theatre owners during which they discussed issues related to the theatres and their problems.

During the meeting, it was agreed to impose a lifetime ban on actresses who are involved in obscene theatrical performances and vulgar dances.

The government has also decided to cancel the licenses of theatres that promote obscenity and vulgarity.

To ensure compliance, Azma Zahid Bukhari directed the Punjab Arts Council to take undertakings from all the owners that they would refrain from obscene performances in their theatres.

The minister said the sealed theatres would be reopened once these undertakings are received.

Azma Bukhari said the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is committed to making theatres family-friendly and will not allow the spread of obscenity there.

The culture minister underscored that the Punjab government will soon introduce legislation regarding theatres. “Stage dramas should be based on social issues that provide guidance to the masses”, she added.

This decision comes after repeated warnings and notices to theatres in Lahore, which failed to comply with rules and regulations, resulting in several being sealed.

Now the provincial government has decided to finally impose a lifetime ban on performers who engage in obscenity.

This is a long-standing problem in theatres in Punjab as in 2023 also the Punjab caretaker government sealed all theatres in the Lahore division.

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir said that the government took action after vulgar dances and obscene acts in stage dramas continued despite several warnings and notices.