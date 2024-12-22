‘Pushpa 2’ screening leads to dramatic arrest of wanted gangster

The screening of South superstar Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ at a theatre took a dramatic turn when police stormed the venue.

According to Indian media outlets, a police party raided a theatre in the Nagpur area to arrest a wanted gangster who was on the run for over 10 months.

The gangster, identified as Vishal Meshram, had 27 cases against him including murders and a history of violence against police.

Reports said that the gangster was a fan of ‘Pushpa 2’ and arrived at the theatre to watch the Allu Arjun film.

However, police had been tracking Meshram’s movements via cyber surveillance and located him inside the multiplex during the ‘Pushpa 2’ screening.

After the confirmation of the gangster’s presence inside the theatre, police stormed the venue and arrested the gangster.

Vishal Meshram was then shifted to Nagpur Central Jail and will soon be transferred to a prison in Nashik.

It is worth noting here that ‘Pushpa 2,’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on December 5 and proved to be a box office hit.

The film has earned INR1,029.90 crore within 17 days of its release while it has already crossed the INR1,500 crore-mark gross globally.

‘Pushpa 2’ witnesses the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular Pushpa Raj and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whereas, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna reprises her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film.

The film was initially set for a release on August 15, however, it was released across languages on December 5.