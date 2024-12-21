Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ set for OTT release?

Amid the reports regarding the OTT release of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, merely after two weeks of theatrical run, the makers have now issued a clarification.

On their official X handle, Friday, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ production banner Mythri Movie Makers issued an update regarding the OTT release of the film, to clear the rumours.

“There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule,” wrote the makers and clarified, “Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season.”

“It won’t be on any OTT before 56 days! It’s #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide,” the statement read further, confirming the two-month exclusive theatrical run for the Arjun starrer.

Notably, after being postponed from the original release slate of August 15, the hotly-anticipated sequel was released across languages on December 5.

‘The Rule’ witnesses the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular Pushpa Raj and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whereas, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna reprises her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film.

The Sukumar directorial has crossed the INR1500 crore mark in its worldwide collection, over the first two weeks of release.