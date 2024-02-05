Rally taken out in Islamabad on Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: A rally was taken from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the constitution avenue in Islamabad in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, ARY News reported.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hasan Fawad, Minister of National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Secretary Foreign Affairs Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and people belonging to different walks of life are amongst the participants of the rally.

The participants raised full throated slogans in support of Kashmiri people. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said the people of Kashmir had been raising their voice against slavery since 1931 during the Dogra rule.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, he said their fourth generation was waging struggle against Indian oppression and the time was not far when they will get rid of illegal Indian occupation.

He said that at the time of partition of the subcontinent, India illegally annexed the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “United Nations through its several resolutions had promised to hold a free plebiscite so that they can decide whether they would join Pakistan or India.”

People of IIOJ&K were constantly raising their voice for their right to self-determination. The minister strongly condemning Kashmiris genocide at the hands of Indian occupation forces, said, “India cannot be allowed to turn Kashmir into a graveyard.”

He reiterated, “Pakistan always stood with the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and it would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for their just cause till realization of their dream of freedom from Indian clutches.”