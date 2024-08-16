‘PTI’s Raoof Hasan was in contact with foreigners for anti-Pakistan propaganda’

Forensic of PTI’s Raoof Hasan’s mobile phone has unearthed undeniable evidence of ‘anti-Pakistan propaganda’ from the central media division of a political party, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the development.

Security sources reported that during the July 22, 2024 raid, evidence was found from the central media division of the political party, uncovering connections between the party leaders and foreign figures, including representatives of international media.

According to security sources, the forensic analysis of the mobile phones belonging to the party leaders and workers including Raoof Hasan revealed connections with foreign figures.

The forensic revealed WhatsApp communications between PTI’s Raoof Hasan and Ryan Grim, a journalist from the international magazine, The Intercept.

The sources revealed that regular contact between Hasan and Ryan Grim began in January 2024. On January 21, the PTI spokesperson praised Ryan Grim for participating in and addressing the political party’s virtual convention and encouraged him to maintain contact with the party. Their communications continued on various matters.

Ryan Grim has written several articles in favor of the political party over the past few months, aiming to spread propaganda against Pakistan and its state institutions.

According to the sources, on August 9, 2023, Ryan Grim wrote an article based on a cipher on The Intercept. After the article, propaganda was done against Pakistan and its state institutions.

Security sources also revealed that on December 18, 2023, another article authored by Ryan Grim came to light. On February 9, he propagated that the Pakistan Army was involved in the elections, and on February 11, he tried to discredit the election results through an article.

The sources further noted that on February 26, Ryan Grim, through an article, called on the US president not to recognize the Pakistani government. On June 27, Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain again propagated on The Intercept by writing another article.