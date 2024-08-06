Raoof Hasan released from Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Raoof Hasan has been released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad issued Raoof Hasan’s release order following his bail in a case pertaining to recovery of explosive material.

After being released from Adiala Jail, the PTI leader left for his residence.

Earlier in the day, the ATC granted bail to the PTI leader against surety bonds worth Rs200,000. ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra announced the decision and dismissed the plea seeking Raoof Hasan’s physical remand for seven more days.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested the PTI leader in the federal capital. The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

He was initially implicated in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (Peca).

A district and session court in Islamabad approved the post-arrest bail of Raoof Hasan on August 1.

Raoof Hasan was placed under FIA custody in the Peca case for a total of seven days, consisting of a two-day physical remand, a three-day extension, and a two-day extension for additional investigation.

He was moved to Adiala Jail on Wednesday following his 14-day remand, but was also taken into custody in connection with a terrorism case that same day.

