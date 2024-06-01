Rashid Latif advises Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s former captain Rashid Latif shared a piece of advice for white-ball captain Babar Azam ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rashid Latif, a former wicketkeeper himself, advised Babar Azam to assign Mohammad Rizwan with gloves behind the stump.

“One of the biggest issues being faced by Pakistan is the Azam Khan’s wicketkeeping. The team has two wicketkeepers, Usman Khan and Muhammad Rizwan. Babar Azam should go with Mohammad Rizwan for the wicket-keeping slot as he is the most senior,” Rashid Latif said after Pakistan’s defeat against England in the T20I series.

He said that Muhammad Rizwan had been keeping the wicket for the last four years but he was suddenly removed.

“Pakistan are not getting their combination right, which is their biggest problem. Not only shuffle, but players need to be prepared to play at floating roles now in T20 cricket as per the match situation,” Rahid Latif added.

The former skipper said that t the captain of any team needs a wicketkeeper’s advice the most.

“Myself and Moin Khan have done wicketkeeping in many matches and used to oversee the match from behind the wicket. If the man standing behind the stumps (wicketkeeper) starts dropping catches, how would he advice the captain,” he added.

Rashid Latif also criticised the management for changing the opening pair, saying that first they broke the pair of Babar Azam and Mohamamad Rizwan.

He said that then the spinners were changed and now Mohammad Rizwan is removed from the wicketkeeping role.

It is pertinent to mention here that wicketkeeper Azam Khan did not have the best of the series against England either with the bat or with the gloves.

He dropped catches and could not score big and since then he has been criticized by former cricketers.