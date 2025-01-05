Re-polling underway at 15 polling stations of Quetta’s PB-45

QUETTA: Re-polling underway at 15 polling stations of Balochistan Assembly’s constituency PB-45 Quetta-VIII, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A large number of voters seen at various polling stations despite harsh winter weather conditions.

An election tribunal had ordered re-polling at 15 polling stations, including 10 men and five women voters polling stations with total number of 16,855 registered voters.

In the re-polling, a tough contest is expected between Ali Madad Jattak of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Mir Usman Pirkani of JUI-F. Majid Khan Achakzai of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and and Nasrullah Zayrai of Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party are other competing candidates.

It is to be mentioned here that previously, Haji Ali Madad Jattak of the PPP had won the seat and JUI-F candidate had challenged the election result.