Red Line bus project brings pain to Karachi citizens: Ali Khurshidi

KARACHI: Red Line bus project has tormented and bring pain to citizens of Karachi, leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi said.

MQM MPA has said that the Karachi’s Mayor has termed the condition of the University Road as a source of embarrassment for the government. “Mayor’s statement has been chargesheet for the government of Sindh,” he said.

“The government’s people would likely to residing in posh areas but the life of those at the University Road has become miserable,” MQM leader said.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab had last week expressed his serious concerns over delays in the completion of the Red Line BRT.

The city mayor went on calling the project a source of embarrassment for the provincial government.