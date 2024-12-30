web analytics
21.9 C
Karachi
Monday, December 30, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Red Line bus project brings pain to Karachi citizens: Ali Khurshidi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Red Line bus project has tormented and bring pain to citizens of Karachi, leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi said.

MQM MPA has said that the Karachi’s Mayor has termed the condition of the University Road as a source of embarrassment for the government. “Mayor’s statement has been chargesheet for the government of Sindh,” he said.

“The government’s people would likely to residing in posh areas but the life of those at the University Road has become miserable,” MQM leader said.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab had last week expressed his serious concerns over delays in the completion of the Red Line BRT.

The city mayor went on calling the project a source of embarrassment for the provincial government.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.