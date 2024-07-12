web analytics
Robbers murder three-month-old during robbery

DEPALPUR: A spine-chilling incident was reported from Punjab where armed robbers murdered a mere 3-month-old child during the robbery, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the police officials, the incident took place in Depalpur, the largest district of Pakistan’s Punjab province, where the armed culprits tried to rob a motorbike-riding couple.

The police officials disclosed that the robbers when faced resistance from the couple, struck the back of the pistol on the head of the three-month-old child.

The police after filing a case initiated the investigation into the case to arrest the culprits involved in the incident.

