Robert Downey Jr. set to return as MCU’s Tony Stark in surprising way

Days after the confirmation of his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) return as Doctor Doom, Robert Downey Jr. is set to reprise his iconic Tony Stark/Iron Man role in a surprising way.

The development was announced at the D23 Expo, where Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairperson Josh D’Amaro confirmed that the Hollywood star will reprise his role as Iron Man for a new ride at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus, US media outlets reported.

While Robert Downey Jr. made his Hollywood debut in 1970’s “Pound”, his career soared to new heights when he played the billionaire superhero in 2008’s “Iron Man” named after his character.

He returned to play the character in “The Incredible Hulk,” “Iron Man 2,” “The Avengers,” “Iron Man 3,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

He was last seen as Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ when his character died while fighting the supervillain Thanos to save the universe.

Read more: Robert Downey Jr. declined Iron Man cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ for THIS reason

Now, Rober Downey Jr. will reprise his role for a Disneyland ride, titled ‘Stark Flight Lab,’ in which the actor will guide visitors through a thrilling experience.

Last month, Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige confirmed the Hollywood star’s MCU return as classic “Fantastic Four” villain Doctor Doom during its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con.

Robert Downey Jr. will appear in the newly titled “Avengers: Doomsday” set for release in May 2026, and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, scheduled for May 2027.

The actor was unveiled as Doctor Doom in a ceremony where around two dozen olive-robed men with metal, Doctor Doom-like masks walked on stage.

“As proof of the unimaginable possibilities of the Marvel Universe, we give you the one person who could play Victor von Doom…”, said Joe Russo as a masked man in a green suit stepped forward and unmasked himself, who turned out to be Downey.