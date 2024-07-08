Punjab consumers to get solar panels on easy installments

LAHORE: The Punjab government has introduced a ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme, in which electricity consumers across the province using up to 500 units will get solar panels on easy installments, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has summoned a meeting of Punjab cabinet tomorrow for a formal approval of ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme.

The scheme will provide solar panels to households consuming up to 500 units of electricity, with the government bearing 90 per cent of the cost and the consumer paying the remaining 10pc.

According to the programme, the solar panels will be provided to consumers in easy installments over five years, with a relatively lower installment amount in winters.

The decision to launch ‘Roshan Gharana’ programme was taken to provide relief to consumers facing high electricity bills and energy crisis. The government will prioritise low-income households in its first phase.

In a statement CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that the government will not leave the public alone in difficult times. “The government aims to mitigate the effects of past destruction and ensure that the public does not face such issues in the future”, she added.

In a first address after becoming Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz unveiled her vision for the next five years, with vowing to chalk out plan for consumers using less than 300 units of electricity.

The Punjab CM stated that the PML-N’s key objectives during her tenure would be the provision of employment, education and healthcare.

“I am working on a plan to provide solar panels in instalments to the consumers using up to 300 or below units of electricity,” she noted.