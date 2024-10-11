Rs750 prize bond draw date in Pakistan; October 2024

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis still choose prize bonds as their preferred investment choice because they offer a secure way to save money and the possibility to win big prizes.

The prize bond program, which has been run by the Central Directorate of National Savings since the 1960s, is run in tandem with the central bank, which is in charge of managing it.

The program’s dual objectives are to raise money for the government and provide regular people with a safe way to save their money that won’t lose value.

Every three months, National Savings hosts lucky drawings where participants can win rewards.

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw Date

The upcoming draw for the Rs750 prize bond is scheduled to take place on October 15, 2024, in Faisalabad at the National Savings Division office.

The prize amounts for this bond are as follows:

First Prize: Rs1,500,000 (1 winner)

Second Prize: Rs500,000 (3 winners)

Third Prize: Rs9,300 (1,696 winners)

With the chance of winning up to Rs1.5 million, prize bonds remain a popular choice for investors looking for a risk-free way to potentially increase their savings.