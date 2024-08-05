Safar moon not sighted in Pakistan

LAHORE: The moon of Safar has not been sighted, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad told the media there was cloudy weather conditions across the country.

He said that the first of Safar will fall on Wednesday, August 7.

In a presser, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also expressed his condolences over the killing of over 40,000 innocent people, including women and children, in Gaza.

He said that there is a need for Pakistan to be cleansed of terrorism and extremism.

In his message on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also highlighted the importance of loving one’s country, stating that it is a part of one’s faith.