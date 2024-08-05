web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
- Advertisement -

Safar moon not sighted in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The moon of Safar has not been sighted, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Monday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad told the media there was cloudy weather conditions across the country.

He said that the first of Safar will fall on Wednesday, August 7.

In a presser, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also expressed his condolences over the killing of over 40,000 innocent people, including women and children, in Gaza.

He said that there is a need for Pakistan to be cleansed of terrorism and extremism.

In his message on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad also highlighted the importance of loving one’s country, stating that it is a part of one’s faith.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.